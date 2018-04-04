B. Riley Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 113.50% and a return on equity of 9.83%. research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3,023.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

