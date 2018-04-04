Brightworth Has $6.19 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Brightworth increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 133.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 59.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 121.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214,406.80, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

