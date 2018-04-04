Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $214,406.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

