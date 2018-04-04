Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

News articles about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6197637161338 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

CVX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. 5,727,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244,217. The firm has a market cap of $214,406.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

