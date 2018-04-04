Chevron (CVX) Upgraded by Vetr to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $117.38 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Chevron from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.79.

CVX opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $214,406.80, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

