Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Trading -6.5% Higher

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $13.27. 2,852,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,853,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1,369.52, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. analysts forecast that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,031,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 987,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

