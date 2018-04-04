China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $4.28

Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 33568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.07.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.36 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $4.28” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/china-automotive-systems-caas-sets-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-4-28.html.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.