China Coal Energy (CCOZY) versus Consol Energy (CEIX) Head to Head Comparison

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) and Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Coal Energy and Consol Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $516.50 million $0.39 20.87 Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.57 $67.62 million $4.50 6.40

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Consol Energy. Consol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and Consol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A Consol Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Coal Energy and Consol Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Consol Energy has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Consol Energy does not pay a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Consol Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consol Energy beats China Coal Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc., formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore. The Company also holds interest in the undeveloped coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian and Illinois basins. The Pennsylvania Mining complex, located in Greene and Washington counties. PMC includes Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility.

