China Distance Education (DL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NYSE:DL opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $274.92, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47. China Distance Education has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

