Contrasting China Internet Nationwide (CIFS) & UBS (UBS)

UBS (NYSE: UBS) and China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UBS and China Internet Nationwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS 1 3 5 0 2.44 China Internet Nationwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of UBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of China Internet Nationwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UBS pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. China Internet Nationwide does not pay a dividend. UBS pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares UBS and China Internet Nationwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS 3.16% 7.96% 0.47% China Internet Nationwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBS and China Internet Nationwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS $43.95 billion 1.52 $1.07 billion $1.07 16.15 China Internet Nationwide $15.82 million 44.74 $13.88 million N/A N/A

UBS has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide.

Summary

UBS beats China Internet Nationwide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

China Internet Nationwide Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to meet the financial and capital needs of small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial payment, international corporate financing, and intermediary bank loan advisory services, as well as entrusted/direct loans. It also provides value-added Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with China Co-op Foreign Trade LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

