CHIPS Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 74.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CHIPS has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2,418.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.09439770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00158468 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.01889980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016674 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002495 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008014 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,938,082 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

