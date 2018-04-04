Chris Bruzzo Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $178,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $184,530.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 3,573,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,549. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,414.75, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs cut Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

