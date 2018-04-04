News stories about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5324906585919 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT remained flat at $$38.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 212,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,878. The company has a market cap of $30,021.33, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.09” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/chunghwa-telecom-cht-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09-updated.html.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.