CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,298 Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

