Jefferies Group Analysts Give Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) a $98.00 Price Target

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned a $98.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, KLR Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

XEC stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.43. 1,017,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,923.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,623,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,549,000 after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

