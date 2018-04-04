Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial printing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cimpress to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress -1.00% -15.72% -0.86% Cimpress Competitors 1.12% -1.18% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cimpress and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cimpress Competitors 50 133 89 8 2.20

Cimpress currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.07%. As a group, “Commercial printing” companies have a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Cimpress’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimpress and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.14 billion -$71.71 million -112.59 Cimpress Competitors $2.69 billion $32.82 million -19.88

Cimpress’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cimpress. Cimpress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cimpress has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress’ rivals have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimpress rivals beat Cimpress on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

