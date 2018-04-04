Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given News Impact Score of 0.19

Media stories about Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cinemark earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1777246236662 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CNK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,373.50, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

