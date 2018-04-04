Analyzing Cinemark (CNK) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cinemark alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cinemark and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark 2 1 7 0 2.50 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cinemark currently has a consensus price target of $41.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Cinemark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cinemark is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Cinemark has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cinemark and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark $2.99 billion 1.49 $264.18 million $2.26 16.98 Marriott Vacations Worldwide $1.95 billion 1.77 $226.77 million $5.78 22.53

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Cinemark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cinemark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Cinemark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cinemark and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark 8.83% 19.48% 6.01% Marriott Vacations Worldwide 11.61% 16.46% 6.10%

Dividends

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cinemark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Cinemark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company operates through three segments North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In the North America segment, it develops, markets, sells and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. Its Europe segment is engaged in selling its existing projects and managing existing resorts. Its Asia Pacific segment, it develops, markets, sells and manages two points-based programs that it designed to appeal to the vacation preferences of the market, Marriott Vacation Club, Asia Pacific and Marriott Vacation Club Destinations, Australia, as well as a weeks-based right-to-use product.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.