FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Issued By Oppenheimer (CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

CTAS stock opened at $169.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cintas has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $17,864.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $61,754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cintas by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 992,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Cintas by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 46,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

