Circuits of Value (COVAL) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Circuits of Value token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $14,827.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Circuits of Value Token Profile

Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

