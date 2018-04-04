Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,070,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,682,000 after purchasing an additional 197,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,198,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,027 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,623,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 753,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,642,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,941 shares of company stock valued at $335,140. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2,442.77, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

