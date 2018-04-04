Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $305,347.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,941 shares of company stock worth $335,140. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2,574.57, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $482.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr cut Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

