St. Louis Trust Co Has $882,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 7,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $197,566.41, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

