Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,707 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $197,566.41, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

WARNING: “Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-sold-by-osborne-partners-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.