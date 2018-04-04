Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $31.17 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $85,064.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,910.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

