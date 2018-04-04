Citizens (CIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CIA opened at $7.29 on Monday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Get Citizens alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/citizens-cia-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole-life, burial insurance, pre-need, and accident and health related policies in the Midwest and southern United States, as well as ordinary whole-life policies and endowment policies to non-U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.