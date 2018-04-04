Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $69.39 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Kucoin and Poloniex. In the last week, Civic has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00692846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00178114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033086 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, COSS, Huobi, OKEx, BigONE, EtherDelta, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Poloniex, Livecoin, IDEX, AEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

