Civic (CVC) Market Cap Tops $69.25 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002987 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00179078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ChaoEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, AEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex, EtherDelta, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and COSS. It is not possible to buy Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

