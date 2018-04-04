Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF (FRN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRN opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

