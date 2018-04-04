Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 903,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $100,670,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 669,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,024.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $186,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

