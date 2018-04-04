Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 213,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,125,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,646.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP Mark Horgan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $116,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,750 shares of company stock worth $195,495 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

