Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $109,000 in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (VNQI) Stock

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

