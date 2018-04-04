Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $100,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

SPR opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,582.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/clearbridge-investments-llc-sells-6791-shares-of-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr-updated-updated.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.