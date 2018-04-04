Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 311,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

