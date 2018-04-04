Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

CLFD stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 7,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,205. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.34, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clearfield by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

