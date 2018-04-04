ClearOne Communications (CLRO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ClearOne Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.029352736188 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get ClearOne Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The firm has a market cap of $63.26, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.33. ClearOne Communications has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. ClearOne Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearOne Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/clearone-communications-clro-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-15.html.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.