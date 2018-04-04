ClearPoll 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,809.00 (CRYPTO:POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $17,809.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00009294 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00699458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00184071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

