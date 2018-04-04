Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.88. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6144166 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,037.20, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,592,000 after purchasing an additional 774,210 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,754,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 725,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 367,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

