Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE:CLD opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $236.78, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $213.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,953,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,547,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 915,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 244,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

