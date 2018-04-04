Cloudera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,258 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

In other Cloudera news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLDR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Cloudera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cloudera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CLDR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cloudera-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-cldr.html.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.