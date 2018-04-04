Cobinhood (COB) Hits One Day Volume of $1,445.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Mercatox and EtherDelta. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cobinhood alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00179078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,100,652 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobinhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobinhood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.