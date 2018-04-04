Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) Price Hits $0.0630 on Exchanges

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and $1,446.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00695986 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00177200 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,100,652 tokens. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

