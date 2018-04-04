Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,007 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $39,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,822,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 721,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 596,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,465,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,728,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCE stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $20,179.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/coca-cola-european-partners-plc-cce-stake-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.