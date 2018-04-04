Coffee (JVA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coffee earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5340995086648 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466. The stock has a market cap of $23.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.41. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is a wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing and distributing roasted and blended coffees for private labeled accounts and its own brands, and it sells green coffee. The Company’s products can be divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee.

