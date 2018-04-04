Coherent (COHR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $175.52

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $175.52 and last traded at $176.38, with a volume of 493663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Get Coherent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,616.34, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.02. Coherent had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Coherent news, EVP Paul F. Sechrist sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $106,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,124,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 372,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,071,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,014,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,733,000 after buying an additional 135,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Coherent (COHR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $175.52” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/coherent-cohr-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-175-52.html.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.