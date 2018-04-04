Colliers International Group (CIGI) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $70.35

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 16665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2,571.62, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $734.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,633,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

