Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colony Bankcorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1912623731862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In other news, insider Terry L. Hester sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/colony-bankcorp-cban-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.