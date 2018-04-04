Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colony NorthStar earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.695502247743 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNS shares. JMP Securities raised Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colony NorthStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony NorthStar has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony NorthStar will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at $366,438.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/colony-northstar-clns-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09-updated.html.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.