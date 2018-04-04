Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $331,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 421,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,798,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 251,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,339,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,438,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $172,764,000 after acquiring an additional 368,875 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 2,275,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,462,344. The company has a market cap of $155,683.88, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

