Comerica (CMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. While significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. Notably, recently, Moody's Investors Service affirmed all the ratings of Comerica and its subsidiaries and maintained the rating outlook at “stable”.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comerica from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 547,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,048. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,213.34, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.30 million. Comerica had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Muneera S. Carr sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $230,568.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

